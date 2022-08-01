Business Day TV talks to investment analyst at Anchor Casey Delport
Join independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta as he shares technical analysis on Meta Platforms and Bank of America.
TRADE OF THE WEEK
WATCH: Technical analysis of Meta Platforms and Bank of America
