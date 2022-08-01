×

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers

01 August 2022 - 21:26
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers.

