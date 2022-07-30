Rand touches best level in four weeks
Besides a lack of climate finance at a global scale, far too little — about 3% — of this already limited finance flows to Africa
The Supreme Court has ordered that a full bench of the high court — which amounts to three judges — must urgently hear the appeal
The integrity committee's recommendations are currently non-binding
Business Day TV spoke to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua and Dale Hutcheson from ABSA Asset Management
The steep rise in interest rates since January is expected to subdue the demand for household credit
Industry body says cheap tyres from China limits the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers
Mexico’s economy ministry pointed to its earlier remarks on how it aimed to resolve the dispute via consultations
Mentor says desperate New Zealand will have a lot to play for when old foes clash in Tests at Mbombela and Ellis Park
Ramaphosa celebrates with Banyana Banyana, showdown at the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, wildfires scorch California, Macron in Cameroon, and more
Joining Business Day TV for a look at the days markets action are Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua and Dale Hutcheson from ABSA Asset Management.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
Watch: Market report
Business Day TV spoke to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua and Dale Hutcheson from ABSA Asset Management
Joining Business Day TV for a look at the days markets action are Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua and Dale Hutcheson from ABSA Asset Management.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.