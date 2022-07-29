WATCH: The week in perspective

Opec+ sources said the group will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September, with two sources saying a modest increase would be discussed
Besides a lack of climate finance at a global scale, far too little — about 3% — of this already limited finance flows to Africa
Gudiwa Gavaza is joined by Prof Sampson Mamphweli, director of the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies at Stellenbosch University
The president has urged delegates to the party's policy conference to come up with solutions to create jobs, end corruption and serve the people
Amazon says consumer demand had ramped up in spite of inflation, helping it post better-than-expected second-quarter income and sales
The steep rise in interest rates since January is expected to subdue the demand for household credit
Industry body says cheap tyres from China limits the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers
Mexico’s economy ministry pointed to its earlier remarks on how it aimed to resolve the dispute via consultations
Mentor says desperate New Zealand will have a lot to play for when old foes clash in Tests at Mbombela and Ellis Park
Ramaphosa celebrates with Banyana Banyana, showdown at the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, wildfires scorch California, Macron in Cameroon, and more
A week dominated by two major themes — central banks and locally, Eskom. As expected, the US Federal Reserve raised rates 75 basis points as Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded suitably hawkish on curbing inflation in his news conference, but also dropped guidance on the size of the next rate rise and noted that “at some point” it would be appropriate to slow down. Since the Federal Reserve began what is now the fastest pace of rate hikes since 1981, it has provided meticulous detail about its future plans to tighten monetary policy. On Wednesday, that changed, with chairman Jay Powell announcing that the US central bank would balk at offering an official running commentary on its quest to stamp out soaring inflation.By shaking hands so far, policymakers have tried to manage investor expectations and avoid periods of extreme market volatility. But the Fed has been set on fire by laying out its plans piece by piece, only to hastily change course as inflation spiralled further out of control. And President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his long-awaited electricity plan to wide acclaim. To put the week into perspective Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities, Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes, and Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: The week in perspective
Michael Avery talks to Warwick Lucas, Isaah Mhlanga and Raymond Parsons
A week dominated by two major themes — central banks and locally, Eskom.
As expected, the US Federal Reserve raised rates 75 basis points as Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded suitably hawkish on curbing inflation in his news conference, but also dropped guidance on the size of the next rate rise and noted that “at some point” it would be appropriate to slow down.
Since the Federal Reserve began what is now the fastest pace of rate hikes since 1981, it has provided meticulous detail about its future plans to tighten monetary policy. On Wednesday, that changed, with chairman Jay Powell announcing that the US central bank would balk at offering an official running commentary on its quest to stamp out soaring inflation.
By shaking hands so far, policymakers have tried to manage investor expectations and avoid periods of extreme market volatility. But the Fed has been set on fire by laying out its plans piece by piece, only to hastily change course as inflation spiralled further out of control.
And President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his long-awaited electricity plan to wide acclaim.
To put the week into perspective Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities, Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes, and Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.