Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo applies for legal review of Mpati Commission

Funds are looking for ways to preserve the purchasing power of their clients’ portfolios
MTN is a perfect fit to take the telecom to a new level
The presidential climate commission’s Crispian Olver says ‘the coal market is going to drop off radically in the 2030s and particularly after 2035’
Because of waning support, the ruling party has been forced to join coalition governments with smaller parties in a number of metros and municipalities
The Survé-led group says it is the victim of a vendetta by an establishment seeking to destroy it
Such a brutal instrument will not succeed in lifting the economy out of its quagmire
SPONSORED | This event focused on providing SME owners and entrepreneurs with practical tips to transform their businesses to become more resilient and relevant in a post-Covid economy
The report in Science magazines shows the earliest cases were linked to bats, foxes and other live animals infected with the virus and sold in the market
SA woman football star Linda Motlhalo says team benefited from players joining foreign clubs
Jamie Ashkars' extensive experience in design promises an exciting new direction for the Australian label
Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, and the group’s founder and chair, Iqbal Survé, have filed an application to the Western Cape High Court to take the findings of the Mpati Commission on review.
The Mpati Commission was a judicial inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the state-owned investor that invests the more than R2.3-trillion in pension savings of government employees. When its findings were released in March 2020, the commission revealed what it called “substantial impropriety” at the PIC and stated that the approximately R4.3bn investment it made into Ayo Technologies, a subsidiary of Sekunjalo, was questionable though Survé has denied wrongdoing...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo applies for legal review of Mpati Commission
The Survé-led group says it is the victim of a vendetta by an establishment seeking to destroy it
Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, and the group’s founder and chair, Iqbal Survé, have filed an application to the Western Cape High Court to take the findings of the Mpati Commission on review.
The Mpati Commission was a judicial inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the state-owned investor that invests the more than R2.3-trillion in pension savings of government employees. When its findings were released in March 2020, the commission revealed what it called “substantial impropriety” at the PIC and stated that the approximately R4.3bn investment it made into Ayo Technologies, a subsidiary of Sekunjalo, was questionable though Survé has denied wrongdoing...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.