Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo applies for legal review of Mpati Commission

The Survé-led group says it is the victim of a vendetta by an establishment seeking to destroy it

BL Premium
27 July 2022 - 15:20 Garth Theunissen

Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, and the group’s founder and chair, Iqbal Survé, have filed an application to the Western Cape High Court to take the findings of the Mpati Commission on review.

The Mpati Commission was a judicial inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the state-owned investor that invests the more than R2.3-trillion in pension savings of government employees. When its findings were released in March 2020, the commission revealed what it called “substantial impropriety” at the PIC and stated that the approximately R4.3bn investment it made into Ayo Technologies, a subsidiary of Sekunjalo, was questionable though Survé has denied wrongdoing...

BL Premium

