Companies

Newmont shares tumble as it warns of cost increases

The miner says it expects inflationary pressures to persist into 2023, with the cost of raw materials likely to rise as much as 20%-30%

25 July 2022 - 20:39 Rithika Krishna
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Gold miner Newmont on Monday raised its annual cost forecast and warned that inflationary pressures would persist into 2023 after its second-quarter profit missed estimates, sending its  shares down 12%.

Higher operating costs related to labour, energy and supplies have forced the miner to hike its annual forecast for all-in sustaining costs (AISC), an industry metric that reflects total expenses, to $1,150/oz from $1,050/oz earlier.

In comparison, the cost in the second quarter ended June 30 rose nearly 16% to $1,199 per ounce of gold.

The miner sees about a 20%-30% spike in prices for raw materials such as cyanide and explosives, used in mining operations, in the second half of the year and a tight labour market to persist into 2023.

This would drive an additional 7% of cost escalation this year, on top of the 5% outlined in December, CEO  Tom Palmer said on a call.

Global miners BHP and Rio Tinto have also signalled that labour crunch and inflationary pressures would continue into 2023.

The companies have been hit by a dip in bullion prices that faced their worst quarter since early 2021, falling nearly 7% in the three months ended June, as a firm dollar and aggressive rate hikes eroded the appeal of the non-yielding asset.

Newmont’s shares fell as much as 12.05% to $45.20 after the company also lowered its annual production guidance to 6-million ounces from 6.2-million ounces earlier, citing operational challenges and competitive labour market in Canada and Australia.

Gold production in the second quarter rose about 3.4% to 1.5-million ounces from a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Newmont’s quarterly profit of 46c per share missed analysts’ average estimate of 63c per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Reuters 

Amplats remains confident as profits almost halve

Headline earnings fell 42% in the miner’s half year to end-June, though it notes that this reflects more normalised levels of sales
Companies
11 hours ago

Record manganese for South32 in final quarter

Operating costs are expected to be 15%-20% higher in the second half of the financial year
Companies
6 hours ago

BHP echoes Rio in warning of tougher times

Costs balloon for commodities producers as demand hits headwinds
News
6 days ago

Anglo American’s production falls almost a tenth, but diamonds show some sparkle

Production fell 9% in the group's second quarter to end-June, hit by lower grades of copper, water availability, and planned maintenance
Companies
4 days ago
