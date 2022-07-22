×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: The week in perspective

Michael Avery talks to Warwick Lucas, Isaah Mhlanga and Raymond Parsons

22 July 2022 - 18:31 Michael Avery
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

It was a week dominated by central banks with the ECB hiking by 50 basis points and the SARB by 75.

As Brian Kantor opined in Business Day this week, the best reason to expect inflation to subside in the US, Europe and SA is that demand for goods and many services is already well depressed, thanks to higher prices. Spending is no longer being supported by additional income subsidies or by rapid growth in money supply and bank credit. Money supply in the US (M2) has ground to a halt.

The essential question is still to be answered. Are the US and Europe heading for recession aided and abetted by central banks intent on raising interest rates too aggressively and indeed unnecessarily fighting the last war? Central banks should know better than to lead their economies into recession while inflation is moving in the right direction and their economies head in the wrong direction.

Joining Michael Avery to wrap up the week is Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities, Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes and Raymond Parsons, Professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Grindrod names Xolani Mbambo as new CEO
Companies / Industrials
2.
TymeBank announces series of new executive ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
PIC divests from Iqbal Survé’s Premier Fishing ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Astoria drops Afrimat, bulks up its leisure ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Banks expected to deliver solid earnings, but ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.