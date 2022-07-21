×

WATCH: The state of M&A activity in SA

Business Day TV talks to telecom analyst Irnest Kaplan

21 July 2022 - 23:57
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Merger and acquisition activity has been gathering steam in SA, particularly in the listed space. Developments include takeover talks between MTN and Telkom, the Implats and RBPlats merger deal and Gold Fields acquiring Yamana. Business Day TV caught up with telecom analyst, Irnest Kaplan to discuss the proposed MTN-Telkom deal, while the CEO of Deal Leaders International joined us for a broader conversation on M&A activity.​

Or listen to full audio

