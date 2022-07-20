×

WATCH: Vukile Property Fund’s debt position in focus

Business Day TV talks to Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp

20 July 2022 - 22:15
Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp. SUPPLIED
Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp. SUPPLIED

Vukile Property Fund is about to embark on a debt presentation roadshow. The real estate investment trust is ahead in debt payments with its loan-to-value ratio sitting at 43%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Laurence Rapp for more detail.

