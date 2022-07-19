×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Office property market remains under pressure

Business Day TV spoke to FNB property economist John Loos

19 July 2022 - 21:23
WeWork building in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL MAIL
WeWork building in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL MAIL

The local office property market has been the sector’s biggest laggard, largely due to high vacancy rates and lower rentals. Business Day TV discussed these dynamics with FNB property economist John Loos.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: ETF total market cap falls nearly 10% in first half

Business Day TV speaks to Mike Brown and Gareth Stobie
Companies
6 hours ago

WATCH: Crypto assets and exchange control — quo vadis?

Michael Avery talks to Farzam Ehsani, Sean Sanders and Jonathan Ovadia
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Unpacking the feasibility of Eskom 2.0

Business Day TV talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland
National
1 day ago

WATCH: European heatwave a harbinger of climate crisis

Business Day TV speaks to Guy Midgley from Stellenbosch University
National
1 hour ago

WATCH: Markets price in another rate hike

Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Economy
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Old Mutual will not reinstate fired unvaccinated ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Standard Bank latest to cut ties with Sekunjalo ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Ascendis jumps as it inks R410m deal to sell ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Competition bodies give nod to EOH’s R145m ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Activist investor eyes Richemont board’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.