Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVEY

WATCH: The week in perspective

Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas and Raymond Parsons

15 July 2022 - 17:04 Michael Avery
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
The rand continued its slide against the dollar on Thursday, touching a level last seen in August 2020, while the JSE fell the most in a week as global recession fears intensified.

Asian stocks hit a two-year low on Friday and were heading for a weekly loss, while the dollar was set for its third week of gains as a fresh slew of rate hikes around the world deepened concerns about the outlook for global economic growth.

To put the week into perspective, Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities, and Raymond Parsons, Professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

