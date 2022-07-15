Recession fears have been fanned further by data showing a sharp second-quarter slowdown in China
Compliance with the law will be essential, since those businesses that choose not to comply are likely to face stiff fines
But the president says he is not above the law and will subject himself to criminal investigations
Manner and timing of the report of the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, which occurred in 2020, ‘has all the hallmarks of pursuing counter-revolutionary and divisive ...
Sales in China, however, plunged more than a third due to lockdown restrictions
Business Unity SA warns prolonged blackouts could result in ratings downgrades and a deeper decline in consumer and investor confidence
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
US President Joe Biden is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Friday, in a move designed to reset the US’s relationship with the country
Vingegaard retains yellow while Thomas sits in third place overall
The investment secures a long-term future for a company which has gone bankrupt seven times
The rand continued its slide against the dollar on Thursday, touching a level last seen in August 2020, while the JSE fell the most in a week as global recession fears intensified.
Asian stocks hit a two-year low on Friday and were heading for a weekly loss, while the dollar was set for its third week of gains as a fresh slew of rate hikes around the world deepened concerns about the outlook for global economic growth.
To put the week into perspective, Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities, and Raymond Parsons, Professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University.
Or listen to full audio
BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVEY
WATCH: The week in perspective
Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas and Raymond Parsons
