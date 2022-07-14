×

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Nick Crail from FNB Wealth and Investments

14 July 2022 - 22:36
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch is independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Nick Crail from FNB Wealth and Investments.

