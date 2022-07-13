×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Twitter sues Musk for contract breach

Business Day TV speaks to AnBro Capital’s co-founder and CIO Craig Antonie

13 July 2022 - 21:31
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

Twitter is suing Tesla CEO Elon Musk after he abandoned a $44bn deal to buy the social media company. Business Day TV discussed the merits of the move with AnBro Capital’s co-founder and CIO Craig Antonie.

