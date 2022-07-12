Market data including bonds and fuel prices
A diesel shortage or price spike could trigger another insurrection
The Electoral Amendment Bill is almost ready and the next stage will be to consider a reworked bill that includes amendments already agreed upon
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Quellaveco will increase South American country’s copper production by 10%
Further upward pressure on production costs could kick in if the Reserve Bank hikes interest rates quicker than expected
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Vladimir Putin to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran in his second foreign trip since invasion of Ukraine
Jacques Nienaber makes 11 changes to team to meet Wales in Cape Town
Dream Invisible Connections, presented by Strauss & Co, present the next of a series of educational, informative and thought-provoking exhibitions
Tongaat’s shares have seen a recovery of late. The improvement comes after the embattled sugar producer’s deal with Magister fell through, and follows its appointment of turnaround specialist Piers Marsden as its chief restructuring officer. Business Day TV spoke to Chris Logan, founder of Opportune Investments, for his analysis of the recent rally and whether it can be sustained.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Tongaat’s shares rally on sweet developments
Business Day TV speaks to Chris Logan, founder of Opportune Investments
Tongaat’s shares have seen a recovery of late. The improvement comes after the embattled sugar producer’s deal with Magister fell through, and follows its appointment of turnaround specialist Piers Marsden as its chief restructuring officer. Business Day TV spoke to Chris Logan, founder of Opportune Investments, for his analysis of the recent rally and whether it can be sustained.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Banking on dividends in troubling times
WATCH: Gold Fields sweetens Yamana bid with better payout policy
WATCH: Busa warns of more civil unrest in SA
WATCH: The week in perspective
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.