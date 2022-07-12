×

WATCH: Tongaat’s shares rally on sweet developments

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Logan, founder of Opportune Investments

12 July 2022 - 21:14
A Tongaat Hulett sugar cane field. Picture: BLOOMBER/WALDO SWIEGERS
Tongaat’s shares have seen a recovery of late. The improvement comes after the embattled sugar producer’s deal with Magister fell through, and follows its appointment of turnaround specialist Piers Marsden as its chief restructuring officer. Business Day TV spoke to Chris Logan, founder of Opportune Investments, for his analysis of the recent rally and whether it can be sustained.

