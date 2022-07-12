Market data including bonds and fuel prices
A diesel shortage or price spike could trigger another insurrection
The Electoral Amendment Bill is almost ready and the next stage will be to consider a reworked bill that includes amendments already agreed upon
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Quellaveco will increase South American country’s copper production by 10%
Further upward pressure on production costs could kick in if the Reserve Bank hikes interest rates quicker than expected
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Vladimir Putin to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran in his second foreign trip since invasion of Ukraine
Jacques Nienaber makes 11 changes to team to meet Wales in Cape Town
Dream Invisible Connections, presented by Strauss & Co, present the next of a series of educational, informative and thought-provoking exhibitions
Redefine Properties has kicked off its debt roadshow and hopes to raise capital through the bond market. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Redefine CFO Ntobeko Nyawo.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Redefine embarks on investor roadshow
Business Day TV talks to Redefine CFO Ntobeko Nyawo
Redefine Properties has kicked off its debt roadshow and hopes to raise capital through the bond market. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Redefine CFO Ntobeko Nyawo.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Tongaat’s shares rally on sweet developments
WATCH: Banking on dividends in troubling times
WATCH: Gold Fields sweetens Yamana bid with better payout policy
WATCH: Busa warns of more civil unrest in SA
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.