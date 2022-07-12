×

WATCH: Redefine embarks on investor roadshow

Business Day TV talks to Redefine CFO Ntobeko Nyawo

12 July 2022 - 21:19
Alice Lane is one of the prime office buildings in Sandton owned by Redefine Properties. Picture: SUPPLIED
Alice Lane is one of the prime office buildings in Sandton owned by Redefine Properties. Picture: SUPPLIED

Redefine Properties has kicked off its debt roadshow and hopes to raise capital through the bond market. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Redefine CFO Ntobeko Nyawo.

