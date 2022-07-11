×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

EU executive wants information from Neelie Kroes on Uber

The former EU digital chief was allegedly involved in lobbying for ride-hailing app Uber, a commission spokesperson says

11 July 2022 - 13:53 Charlotte van Campenhout
Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Brussels — The European Commission has asked former EU digital chief Neelie Kroes for more information on her alleged involvement in lobbying for US ride-hailing app Uber, a Commission spokesperson said on Monday.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and multiple media, citing leaked documents, said Uber broke laws, duped police and built a secret lobbying operation targeting prominent policymakers and politicians.

Uber has denied the allegations.

Kroes served as European Commissioner from 2004 to 2014, first as EU antitrust chief and subsequently as digital chief. 

Reuters

Airbnb hosts face legal poser over abortion bans

Providing a haven for people seeking pregnancy termination services is fraught for everyone involved
News
3 days ago

NEW ANALYSIS: Pushing e-commerce adoption through last-mile delivery

Getting online orders to customers can be an issue in secondary towns and rural areas
Companies
2 weeks ago

Grocery-on-demand firms will have to change to make it post-Covid

With lockdowns easing, and consumers struggling with soaring costs of living, grocery delivery firms are battling
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sasbo hits at Standard Bank for firing ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Retrenched CNA staff still awaiting promised ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
FirstRand offers to buy back preference shares
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Independent retailers suffer as mall visits, ...
Companies / Property
5.
Goodleaf calls for bigger CBD doses to ignite ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

M&C Saatchi removes biggest shareholder from board after takeover deal

Companies

Big Tech hits the skids amid job cuts and slashed growth forecasts

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.