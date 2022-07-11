EU executive wants information from Neelie Kroes on Uber

While money managers say emerging markets are well positioned to weather an economic slowdown, high-yielding currencies tend to buckle as capital flows head for havens like the US dollar.
Brussels — The European Commission has asked former EU digital chief Neelie Kroes for more information on her alleged involvement in lobbying for US ride-hailing app Uber, a Commission spokesperson said on Monday.
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and multiple media, citing leaked documents, said Uber broke laws, duped police and built a secret lobbying operation targeting prominent policymakers and politicians.
Uber has denied the allegations.
Kroes served as European Commissioner from 2004 to 2014, first as EU antitrust chief and subsequently as digital chief.
Reuters
