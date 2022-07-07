×

Q&A: SA has good plans for energy reform — but they must be implemented

BL Premium
07 July 2022 - 18:55 Denene Erasmus

SA has come a long way in reforming the policy environment to enable a liberation of the energy market and greater investment and participation by the private sector in new renewable power generation capacity

But, Niveshen Govender, CEO of the SA Wind Energy Association, argues that it is in the implementation of these policies that the government is falling short and where, until recently, a sense of urgency has been lacking...

