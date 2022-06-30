×

WATCH: Outlook for US tech stocks

Business Day TV talks to senior markets analyst at Oanda Craig Erlam

30 June 2022 - 22:26
Stock market information at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, the US. File photo: BLOOMBERG/MICHAEL NAGLE
Stock market information at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, the US. File photo: BLOOMBERG/MICHAEL NAGLE

US tech stocks have been under pressure this year with the Nasdaq down over 25% year to date on the back of aggressive Fed rate hikes and hot inflation.

Business Day TV caught up with senior markets analyst at Oanda Craig Erlam and he shared his outlook for these stocks as we wrap up the first half of 2022.

Global markets extend worst half on record

Rampant dollar enjoying its best quarter since late 2016 as investors scramble for liquidity
Markets
11 hours ago

Asian shares wilt as central banks go all out to rein in inflation

The outlook for China is brighter, however, with analysts expecting a major rebound in the coming months
Markets
15 hours ago
