WATCH: Outlook for US tech stocks
Business Day TV talks to senior markets analyst at Oanda Craig Erlam
30 June 2022 - 22:26
US tech stocks have been under pressure this year with the Nasdaq down over 25% year to date on the back of aggressive Fed rate hikes and hot inflation.
Business Day TV caught up with senior markets analyst at Oanda Craig Erlam and he shared his outlook for these stocks as we wrap up the first half of 2022.
