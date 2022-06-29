WATCH: Opportunities of just transition of liquid fuels value chain

While we are all focusing on stage 6 load-shedding and the coal part of the just transition, the future of the liquid fuels value chain is also in a state of rapid flux. At its heart is the automotive sector and the changes we are seeing globally to the humble internal combustion engine shifting to the electric drive train.

This is set to have profound effects on the value chain and the SA economy. A just transition of the liquid fuels value chain to a low- and zero-carbon value chain presents opportunities for SA, but also holds risks in terms of timing and the effects of the transition on workers and employment.

These were some of the effects discussed by researchers, industry practitioners and experts during a virtual event hosted by economic research institution Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies (TIPS) recently.

To talk about this, Michael Avery is joined by Gaylor Montmasson-Clair, senior economist at TIPS; Shamini Harrington, vice-president for climate change at Sasol and Presidential Climate Commissioner; and Rod Crompton, adjunct professor and director of Wits Business School’s African Energy Leadership Centre.