Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Surging costs weigh on PPC

Business Day TV talks to PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen

27 June 2022 - 21:42
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Surging costs has weighed on PPC’s annual performance. South Africa’s biggest cement-maker posted a slide into the red, reporting a loss per share of 5 cents despite an 11% increase in group revenue. Business Day TV discusses the performance with CEO Roland van Wijnen.

Energy costs in SA take a heavy toll on PPC, says CEO

Roland van Wijnen says the cement maker is rolling out solar power at its larger facilities
Companies
13 hours ago
