WATCH: Surging costs weigh on PPC
Business Day TV talks to PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen
27 June 2022 - 21:42
Surging costs has weighed on PPC’s annual performance. South Africa’s biggest cement-maker posted a slide into the red, reporting a loss per share of 5 cents despite an 11% increase in group revenue. Business Day TV discusses the performance with CEO Roland van Wijnen.
