WATCH: Invicta boasts strong recovery from Covid, lockdowns
Business Day TV talks to Steven Joffe, CEO of Invicta
27 June 2022 - 21:39
Invicta has posted a solid recovery from the effects of Covid-19.
The industrial holding company grew its annual revenue by 15% while headline earnings per share shot up by 99%. A final dividend of 90 cents has been declared, which reflects an increase of 50%.
Business Day TV speaks to CEO Steven Joffe for greater perspective on the numbers.
