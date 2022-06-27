×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Invicta boasts strong recovery from Covid, lockdowns

Business Day TV talks to Steven Joffe, CEO of Invicta

27 June 2022 - 21:39
Steven Joffe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Steven Joffe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Invicta has posted a solid recovery from the effects of Covid-19.

The industrial holding company grew its annual revenue by 15% while headline earnings per share shot up by 99%. A final dividend of 90 cents has been declared, which reflects an increase of 50%.

Business Day TV speaks to CEO Steven Joffe for greater perspective on the numbers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Invicta aims to earn half its profit abroad in the next four years

The company is eyeing industrial parts and earthmoving parts businesses in Europe and the US
Companies
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tongaat pins hopes on turnaround whiz
Companies / Land & Agriculture
2.
Ninety One ready to swoop on cheaper shares after ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Energy costs in SA take a heavy toll on PPC, says ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
NEW ANALYSIS: Pushing e-commerce adoption through ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Steinhoff books double-digit profit growth, but ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.