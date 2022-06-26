MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Business Day TV spoke to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital and Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
26 June 2022 - 21:38
Joining Business Day TV for a look at the days markets action is Martin Smith from Anchor Capital and Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.