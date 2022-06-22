Companies Stadio says growth gets a passing grade as student numbers rise 11% The group is eyeing 56,000 students by 2026, requiring 8% annual growth, and it has achieved 11% for the first half of 2022 B L Premium

Private higher education group Stadio says its on track to achieve its 56,000 student target by 2026, having grown its base by 11% in the first half of 2022, despite the lingering effects of Covid-19.

Distance learning students rose 15% on an annualised basis in the first semester, offsetting a 4% decline among contact students, Stadio said on Wednesday. This brought its total student numbers to 38,414 at the end of May, from just under 13,000 in 2017, when it was spun out of Curro and separately listed...