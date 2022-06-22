×

Stadio gives growth full marks as student numbers rise

22 June 2022 - 12:54 Marc Hasenfuss
UPDATED 22 June 2022 - 19:17

Private higher education specialist Stadio will be targeting sustainable profit growth of 20% a year with a slew of course accreditation still awaiting approval by the education authorities.

Speaking at the group’s AGM on Wednesday, an upbeat CEO Chris Vorster said the business had entered a new growth stage after the opening of its mega-campus in Centurion in Gauteng earlier in 2022. ..

