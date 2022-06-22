Companies Stadio gives growth full marks as student numbers rise B L Premium

Private higher education specialist Stadio will be targeting sustainable profit growth of 20% a year with a slew of course accreditation still awaiting approval by the education authorities.

Speaking at the group’s AGM on Wednesday, an upbeat CEO Chris Vorster said the business had entered a new growth stage after the opening of its mega-campus in Centurion in Gauteng earlier in 2022. ..