Stadio gives growth full marks as student numbers rise
22 June 2022 - 12:54
UPDATED 22 June 2022 - 19:17
Private higher education specialist Stadio will be targeting sustainable profit growth of 20% a year with a slew of course accreditation still awaiting approval by the education authorities.
Speaking at the group’s AGM on Wednesday, an upbeat CEO Chris Vorster said the business had entered a new growth stage after the opening of its mega-campus in Centurion in Gauteng earlier in 2022. ..
