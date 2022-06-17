Saica celebrates 11 change-makers in the accounting industry

“Eleven overarching themes that fitted this purpose were created. Saica reached out to members and associates who are innovators, future thinkers, those who lead businesses, sustainability, integrity, national interest and more, to find the true difference makers.”

“This year’s winners represent the tip of this iceberg of distinction,” added Motholo. “On behalf of the profession, Saica thanks everyone who entered and those who nominated someone for this year’s awards. The winners and finalists are all exceptional and Saica acknowledges and thanks them for their work.”

The 11 winners honoured

1. The Future Fit winner: Shabeer Khan, CFO of the department of trade, industry & competition

The Future Fit category honours the courageous, unconventional Saica member who doesn't believe in limits and sees every day as an opportunity to be different. Someone who creates the change and opportunity they want to see in the world.

Before Khan joined the department of trade, industry & competition, the department it had never achieved clean audit status. However, after implementing various internal controls and systems improvements, it has achieved many clean audits.

Khan was also lauded for creating a platform for an ethical, resilient and capable department — dedicated to driving continuous change and improvements and laying the foundation for a number of strategic achievements for the betterment of the country.

2. Innovator winner: Anri Coetzee, global process owner, general ledger at EY Global

The Innovator award honours a Saica member who is known for exploring the boundaries of the possible, venturing beyond the improbable, imagining the way things could be and then finding creating new effective ways to do traditional things.

Coetzee was honoured for the work she’s done in harmonising the global general ledger processes and controls, ensuring adoption of changes and driving optimised quality and cost of delivery through process automation and standardisation.

Most recently, Coetzee was responsible for the development of a new, integrated global journal posting solution aimed at creating operating efficiencies and cost optimisation.

3. Sustainability winner: Belinda Carreira, director of sustainability at Emergent Africa

The most precious asset all businesses share is the Earth. The efforts individuals and businesses make to sustain this vital resource is necessary and makes good business sense. The Sustainability award honours a difference maker who has made sustainability an integral part of their business; someone who actively aims to help solve the United Nations (UN) 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Carreira received this award for two key reasons. The first is for co-founding #SustainableSA in 2020, a project sponsored by Saica, that collaborates with strategic partners and experts to provide focused monthly information on each of the UN 17 SDGs.

The second reason is for setting up and establishing the sustainability advisory business at Emergent Africa, which seeks to ensure all businesses incorporate sustainability into their strategies and that boards and shareholders receive the feedback and insights they need on this crucial topic.