×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Elon Musk’s SpaceX fires at least five over critical letter

Move comes after executives were urged to make the firm's culture more inclusive

17 June 2022 - 14:55 Joey Roulette and Eric M Johnson
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS

Bengaluru — Private rocket company SpaceX fired at least five employees after it found they had drafted and circulated a letter criticising founder Elon Musk and urging executives to make the firm's culture more inclusive, two people familiar with the matter said.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that SpaceX had fired employees associated with the letter, citing three employees with knowledge of the situation. It had not detailed the number of employees who had been dismissed.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell sent an email saying the company had investigated and “terminated a number of employees involved” with the letter, the New York Times said.

The newspaper said Shotwell’s email said employees involved with circulating the letter had been fired for making other staff feel “uncomfortable, intimidated and bullied, and/or angry because the letter pressured them to sign onto something that did not reflect their views”.

Reuters could not independently confirm that report.

The letter, headed “an open letter to the Executives of SpaceX”, seen by Reuters, called Musk a “distraction and embarrassment” to the company he founded.

In a list of three demands, it said “SpaceX must swiftly and explicitly separate itself from Elon’s personal brand”, “hold all leadership equally accountable to making SpaceX a great place to work for everyone” and “define and uniformly respond to all forms of unacceptable behaviour”.

Musk, also head of electric carmaker Tesla, has been in headlines and late-night comedy monologues in recent months, including over his quest to buy social media giant Twitter and a reported allegation of sexual harassment.

On Twitter, Musk has denied the reported accusation.

The open letter at SpaceX, first reported by The Verge, was drafted by SpaceX employees in recent weeks and shared as an attachment in an internal “Morale Boosters” group chat that brings together thousands of employees, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named.

Musk, also the company’s chief engineer, has been viewed as a central figure in many of SpaceX’s high-profile successes, such as pioneering the reuse of orbital rocket boosters and bringing back routine human space flight from US soil after a nine-year hiatus.

Much of the company’s day-to-day business operations are led by SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell. She has vowed to enforce SpaceX’s “zero tolerance” standards against employee harassment.

Reuters

With Starlink, the SKA is not the limit

Elon Musk’s satellite internet service blurs the view for the Square Kilometre Array and other astronomy projects
National
3 days ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Google’s ghost in the machine: haunting and lamentation in the AI division

Can the internet giant be blamed for suspending the engineer who said chatbot LaMDA has a soul?
Opinion
2 days ago

Elon Musk accuses Twitter of ‘material breach’ of merger deal

Twitter shares fall after Tesla CEO hints he may abandon $44bn offer after claiming the social media platform has failed to provide details of fake ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Growthpoint plans to convert business park into ...
Companies / Property
2.
Naspers issues earnings warning
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Nedbank has biggest exposure to Comair turbulence ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
BP boosts investment in hydrogen team
Companies
5.
Vunani Capital Partners in the premier league ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Elon Musk accuses Twitter of ‘material breach’ of merger deal

News

Elon Musk confuses market with jumbled talk about Tesla jobs

News

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Tesla reaps the whirlwind

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.