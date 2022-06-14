×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Comair flies into provisional liquidation

Business Day TV talks to aviation analyst Des Latham

14 June 2022 - 21:36
The scene at Cape Town International Airport after Comair's financial collapse. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
The scene at Cape Town International Airport after Comair's financial collapse. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The Johannesburg high court has granted Comair an application to be placed under provisional liquidation, after the struggling airline failed to raise R500m to stay afloat. Business Day TV spoke to aviation analyst Des Latham for his take on how the liquidation will impact the broader airline industry.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Comair flies into liquidation with assets of R3.5bn

Liquidation application for former 'gold standard' airline to be heard on Tuesday
National
17 hours ago

WATCH: Unions and Sibanye-Stillwater agree to 3-year wage deal

Business Day TV talks to Sibanye-Stillwater’s executive vice-president of investor relations and corporate affairs, James Wellsted, and National ...
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Mining output crashes nearly 15% in April

Business Day TV talks to Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council SA
Economy
5 days ago

WATCH: Asset managers warn of huge outflows

Business Day TV talks to Ninety One’s Deputy MD, Sangeeth Sewnath
Economy
6 days ago

WATCH: Assessing the health of SA’s economy

Business Day TV talks to Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at Citadel
Economy
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA asset manager joins Redwheel in questioning ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Big Altron shareholder brushes aside leadership ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Online retail is luring customers ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Telkom revenue drops but profit increases as ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Success of Johnny Bigg shows TFG can expand into ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.