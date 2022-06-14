NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Comair flies into provisional liquidation
Business Day TV talks to aviation analyst Des Latham
14 June 2022 - 21:36
The Johannesburg high court has granted Comair an application to be placed under provisional liquidation, after the struggling airline failed to raise R500m to stay afloat. Business Day TV spoke to aviation analyst Des Latham for his take on how the liquidation will impact the broader airline industry.
