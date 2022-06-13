NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Unions and Sibanye-Stillwater agree to 3-year wage deal
Business Day TV talks to Sibanye-Stillwater’s executive vice-president of investor relations and corporate affairs, James Wellsted, and National Union of Mineworkers spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu
13 June 2022 - 21:50
Sibanye-Stillwater is set to restart operations at its gold mines in Gauteng and the Free State after signing a three-year wage deal with unions. The move puts an end to a three-month strike where employees forfeited more than R1.2bn in wages. Business Day TV discussed the deal in greater detail with Sibanye-Stillwater’s executive vice-president of investor relations and corporate affairs, James Wellsted, and National Union of Mineworkers spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu.
