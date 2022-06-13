×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Unions and Sibanye-Stillwater agree to 3-year wage deal

Business Day TV talks to Sibanye-Stillwater’s executive vice-president of investor relations and corporate affairs, James Wellsted, and National Union of Mineworkers spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu

13 June 2022 - 21:50
Striking Sibanye-Stillwater workers demonstrate at the Union Buildings in May. The wage dispute is not the only problem the company faces: it is now being sued by Appian Capital Advisory for walking away from a deal to buy mines in Brazil. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Striking Sibanye-Stillwater workers demonstrate at the Union Buildings in May. The wage dispute is not the only problem the company faces: it is now being sued by Appian Capital Advisory for walking away from a deal to buy mines in Brazil. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

Sibanye-Stillwater is set to restart operations at its gold mines in Gauteng and the Free State after signing a three-year wage deal with unions. The move puts an end to a three-month strike where employees forfeited more than R1.2bn in wages. Business Day TV discussed the deal in greater detail with Sibanye-Stillwater’s executive vice-president of investor relations and corporate affairs, James Wellsted, and National Union of Mineworkers spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Sibanye signs multi-term pay hike deal and lifts lockout at gold operations

An almost three-month wage strike has been under way at the he platinum group metals producer
National
12 hours ago

WATCH: Employment equity amendment bill

Michael Avery and guests take a look at the Employment Equity Amendment Bill
Companies
7 hours ago

WATCH: Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp on outlook and higher dividend

Business Day TV talks to Rapp after the property group raised its 2022 payout
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Spar CEO Brett Botten on upbeat interim results

Business Day TV talks to Botten after Spar posted growth in half-year profit
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Sygnia CEO David Hufton on record half-year performance

Business Day TV talks to Sygnia's CEO David Hufton
Companies
6 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Big Altron shareholder brushes aside leadership ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Sirius on €100m acquisition trail as demand for ...
Companies / Property
3.
‘Inconsistent’ Transnet derails Thungela’s output
Companies / Mining
4.
Inospace sets it sights offshore
Companies / Property
5.
TFG back in black after UK sales boost growth
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.