Orion asks for trading halt ahead of possible capital raise
The copper developer asked for the halt to be put in place until the start of trade on June 15 and expects to make an announcement before then
10 June 2022 - 16:16
Orion Minerals has made a voluntary request to halt trading in its shares ahead of a material announcement in relation to funding.
The copper developer, dual-listed on ASX and the JSE, said on Friday it expects to make a material announcement in relation to a proposed capital raising. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now