Companies Orion asks for trading halt ahead of possible capital raise The copper developer asked for the halt to be put in place until the start of trade on June 15 and expects to make an announcement before then B L Premium

Orion Minerals has made a voluntary request to halt trading in its shares ahead of a material announcement in relation to funding.

The copper developer, dual-listed on ASX and the JSE, said on Friday it expects to make a material announcement in relation to a proposed capital raising. ..