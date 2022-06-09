PODCAST | Solving last-mile logistics issues in SA

Veul says Pargo is “a tech-enabled last-mile delivery solution that simplifies online delivery for anybody in Africa that is an innovative enterprise that has scaled, or is planning to, beyond our borders and into the continent.”

One of the company’s biggest services is a click-and-collect model where customers can have goods delivered to one of 3,000 collection points around SA. It counts companies like The Foschini Group, FNB, Cape Union Mart and OneDayOnly as clients.

Veul also spends time talking about the technology powering the platform, how Pargo sets about delivering goods to more remote parts of the country, as well as how the startup has been funded so far.

Topics of discussion include: Pargo’s business model; trends in the crowdsourced logistics space; last-mile logistics as a driver for e-commerce adoption; and challenges with delivering parcels to secondary towns and rural areas.

