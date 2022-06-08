WATCH: The missing billions

SA’s trade balance with the EU is in positive territory but, besides its exports to the bloc, the picture would be even brighter if the country made better use of its trade pact with member states. That’s the upshot of a recent EU-funded study, which found that SA is missing out on hundreds of billions of rand in potential trade and investment. Michael Avery talks to Roberto Cecutti, the head of trade at the EU embassy in Pretoria, and Duane Newman, a partner at EY Cova.