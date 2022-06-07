Companies CHRIS GILMOUR: Afrimat’s long-term share price trajectory confounds short-sellers Good management sets apart company featuring a blend of international and locally priced commodities B L Premium

Six months ago, after the international iron-ore price had sunk below $100/tonne, the Afrimat share price weakened. That situation didn’t last long, however and the iron-ore price and the Afrimat share price were soon back on an upwards trajectory.

Speculators who sold Afrimat down don’t fully understand what a wonderfully diversified business this really is. And while iron ore is undoubtedly the most important element of Afrimat’s current growth equation, that won’t last forever, such is the group’s lust for new growth avenues. Selling this company short is an act of folly, as can be demonstrated in its long-term share price trajectory, which is undeniably upwards. ..