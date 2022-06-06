×

WATCH: Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers on the firm’s strategy redirection

Business Day TV talks to De Villiers after Alexforbes posted a 7% rise in annual operating income

06 June 2022 - 21:14
Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers. Picture: SUPPLIED
Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers. Picture: SUPPLIED

A solid performance by Alexforbes’s investment unit and individual consulting business gave the firm a boost. SA’s largest retirement fund administrator has posted a 7% rise in annual operating income, while headline earnings per share from continuing operations increased by 19%. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Dawie de Villiers.

