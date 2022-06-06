NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers on the firm’s strategy redirection
Business Day TV talks to De Villiers after Alexforbes posted a 7% rise in annual operating income
06 June 2022 - 21:14
A solid performance by Alexforbes’s investment unit and individual consulting business gave the firm a boost. SA’s largest retirement fund administrator has posted a 7% rise in annual operating income, while headline earnings per share from continuing operations increased by 19%. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Dawie de Villiers.
