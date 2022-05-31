×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: Traditional media is dead, long live traditional media

Business Day TV discuss the media landscape

31 May 2022 - 16:48 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/cronislaw
Picture: 123RF/cronislaw

The media landscape for marketers has been moving at rapid speed for the last few years. After social media dominated media spend during the pandemic, the latest round of tech results has demonstrated a slowdown in that trend.

Locally, media companies are reporting an excellent recovery in results. It’s clear that advertising spend has returned to media formats such as TV and radio.

Although digital platforms are where everyone is consuming media these days, with more people spending more and more of their time using social apps to stay connected and entertained at all hours of the day, it doesn’t mean that traditional TV is dead. There are broader issues at play about the sustainability of a diversity of media in a world that rewards the concentrating power of the big US and Chinese tech companies.

To talk about this trend, Michael Avery is joined by Dashni Vilakazi, MD of The MediaShop Johannesburg; Nthabiseng Matshekga, executive head of group marketing at Nedbank; and Leigh Carter, head of digital and group brand partnerships at Arena.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Technical analysis on rising oil price and Baidu

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Companies
20 hours ago

WATCH: Can wind and solar energy carry SA’s power grid?

Business Day TV speaks to Mark Swilling from the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University
Companies
20 hours ago

WATCH: Adcorp CEO John Wentzel on the company’s strong performance

Business Day TV talks to Wentzel after Adcorp’s annual earnings soar
Companies
20 hours ago

ANTON HARBER: News media favour opinion pieces to detriment of quality reportage

This column is a plea for investment in more basic, daily, skilled reportage and a tighter selection of opinion
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Financially stressed Rebosis battles vacancies at ...
Companies / Property
2.
More heavy weather for Oceana after PwC jumps ship
Companies / Land & Agriculture
3.
Appian’s $1.2bn claim puts a quarter of Sibanye ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Ninety One fancies SA bonds to provide strong ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Gold Fields to buy Canadian miner Yamana for ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.