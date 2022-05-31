WATCH: Traditional media is dead, long live traditional media

The media landscape for marketers has been moving at rapid speed for the last few years. After social media dominated media spend during the pandemic, the latest round of tech results has demonstrated a slowdown in that trend.

Locally, media companies are reporting an excellent recovery in results. It’s clear that advertising spend has returned to media formats such as TV and radio.

Although digital platforms are where everyone is consuming media these days, with more people spending more and more of their time using social apps to stay connected and entertained at all hours of the day, it doesn’t mean that traditional TV is dead. There are broader issues at play about the sustainability of a diversity of media in a world that rewards the concentrating power of the big US and Chinese tech companies.

To talk about this trend, Michael Avery is joined by Dashni Vilakazi, MD of The MediaShop Johannesburg; Nthabiseng Matshekga, executive head of group marketing at Nedbank; and Leigh Carter, head of digital and group brand partnerships at Arena.