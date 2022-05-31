Pembury boss Andrew McLachlan dies
In February, McLachlan was charged with fraud for selling ‘life rights’ in retirement villages that Pembury did not own
31 May 2022 - 11:56
The boss of the embattled private education group Pembury Lifestyle (PLG), Andrew McLachlan, has died.
The company said in a statement that he died on Tuesday, but did not share more information...
