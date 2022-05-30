×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Shell greenlights Crux gas project off Australia

Construction is expected to start in 2023 with first supplies expected in 2027

30 May 2022 - 08:45 Sonali Paul
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Melbourne — Shell said on Monday it has given the go-ahead to develop the Crux gas field off Australia, which analysts estimated would cost about $2.5bn.

Construction is expected to start in 2023 with first gas expected in 2027, which will feed the 3.6-million tonne a year Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility, the oil and gas major said in a statement.

Shell said the project will help its Asian customers move from coal to gas, and provide a secure supply source, a key factor after the imposition of sanctions on Russia.

“The project will also boost our customers' security of supply, which is becoming an ever more significant consideration for global consumers,” said Wael Sawan, Shell's director of integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions.

A Shell spokesperson declined to comment on the project's cost saying the company does not comment on capital investments on an individual asset level.

“The use of Prelude's existing infrastructure enables significantly reduced development costs, making Crux competitive and commercially attractive,” Sawan said.

Energy consultants Wood Mackenzie estimated it would cost about $2.5bn, also cited by Credit Suisse analysts.

“In a global context, Crux is an example of the type of incremental, shorter-cycle, high-return development that the industry is targeting as it maintains capital discipline despite strengthening commodity prices,” Wood Mackenzie analyst Michael Song said in a note.

However, he said the Crux volumes will enter the market at the same time as about 100-million tonnes a year of new LNG would be coming to the market from Qatar, the US, Nigeria and Canada.

Credit Suisse analyst highlighted long-running problems at Shell's Prelude FLNG facility potentially hurting returns on the Crux development, which would otherwise be highly valuable as it will use existing infrastructure.

“There is still risk to Shell achieving sustained production rates at the Prelude FLNG facility that could impact Crux value,” Kavonic said.

Reuters

Shell and partners postpone Australia’s Crux gas project

Due to the collapse in energy orders and prices, Shell is delaying its final investment decision in the LNG unit
Companies
2 years ago

Shell AGM halted briefly as protesters chant slogans

Shell is due to ask its shareholders to vote on a resolution supporting its climate strategy and rebuff an environmental resolution by activists
Companies
5 days ago

DESNÉ MASIE: Gaslighting Big Oil rides roughshod over climate warnings

Crude majors have little intention of transitioning to net-zero or investing in renewables amid record profits
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Financially stressed Rebosis battles vacancies at ...
Companies / Property
2.
Q&A with Richard Branson: We need to do ...
Companies
3.
Murray & Roberts boasts record order book after ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Covid claims propel Momentum Retail Life ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Ride-sharing rivals rev us up, says Uber SA
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Shell AGM halted briefly as protesters chant slogans

Companies

DESNÉ MASIE: Gaslighting Big Oil rides roughshod over climate warnings

Opinion / Columnists

High oil prices boost Saudi Aramco’s quarterly profit

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.