×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Dairy firms Down Under aim to cash in on US baby formula shortage

Share soar on applications by companies after the Biden administration relaxes import rules

30 May 2022 - 17:50 Rushil Dutta and Harish Sridharan
Empty shelves show a shortage of baby formula at a CVS store in San Antonio, Texas, US, in this May 10 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL
Empty shelves show a shortage of baby formula at a CVS store in San Antonio, Texas, US, in this May 10 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL

Dairy companies in Australia and New Zealand are queuing to restock empty shelves in the US with baby food, after the country recently relaxed its import policy to mitigate one of the biggest infant formula shortages in recent history.

New Zealand dairy giants Fonterra and a2 Milk, and privately run Australian firm Bellamy’s Organic confirmed on Monday they had submitted applications to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for supplying baby food to the country.

This followed fellow Antipodean firm Bubs Australia inking a deal with the FDA to ship at least 1.25-million cans of its formula. Shares in a2 Milk closed more than 10% higher, while Bubs Australia shot up 40%.

“I’ve got more good news: 27.5-million bottles of safe infant formula manufactured by Bubs Australia are coming to the US,” President Joe Biden said in a tweet on Friday.

“We’re doing everything in our power to get more formula on shelves as soon as possible.”

The US baby food shortage was triggered when Abbott Laboratories, the biggest US supplier of powder infant formula including Similac, recalled dozens of products in February after reports of serious bacterial infections in four infants.

Abbott was on track to reopen its key baby formula plant in Michigan within one or two weeks, though FDA commissioner Robert Califf told legislators a week later it would take until July before store shelves across the country were filled.

“In light of the current situation and revised FDA guidance, we have submitted an application to the FDA for approval to supply finished infant formula to parents in the US,” Fonterra, the world’s biggest dairy producer, said in a statement.

Emergency supplies from Europe arrived earlier last week after the Biden administration decided to urgently meet nationwide shortages by relaxing import rules.

Reuters

Danone boosts infant formula shipments to US after Abbott recall

Between January and May, Danone’s Nutricia division more than tripled its ocean imports to North America
Companies
1 week ago

Panicked US parents get assurances about baby formula

Reckitt Benckiser is boosting formula production by about 30% and making more frequent deliveries to US stores
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Financially stressed Rebosis battles vacancies at ...
Companies / Property
2.
​Appian drags Sibanye-Stillwater to court over ...
Companies / Mining
3.
PwC quits as Oceana auditor due to ‘strained ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Q&A with Richard Branson: We need to do ...
Companies
5.
Local bonds show SA’s economic resilience, says ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Air France-KLM and shipping firm bet on rising demand for air freight

Companies

Brace for US recession, Goldman Sachs chair Blankfein warns

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.