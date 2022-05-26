WATCH: The week in perspective

As SA braces for another record petrol price next week, pressure is rising on the government to find another solution to provide some relief to under-pressure consumers.

The economic landscape is certainly shifting rapidly. The monetary policy committee’s (MPC’s) widely expected decision last week to raise borrowing costs by another 50 basis points, mainly on worries of a wage-price spiral (or second-round effect) developing; S&P Global Ratings lifting its outlook on SA’s sovereign credit rating from stable to positive, though the country remains in “junk status”; the state rejecting a 10% wage increase demand in its negotiations with public sector unions; Eskom intensifying load-shedding; the looming fuel price shock next week, and sadly, recent further flood damage in KwaZulu-Natal, all conspire to create huge dollops of uncertainty.

So, there was lots to discuss with Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University; and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexforbes.