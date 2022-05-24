CHRIS GILMOUR: Pick n Pay opts for the long game
The retail and grocery group has set its sights squarely on less affluent South Africans, given the likelihood of prolonged weakness in the economy
24 May 2022 - 17:54
Pick n Pay’s results for the year ended February 28 were notable from a variety of perspectives; they coincided with the 55th anniversary of Pick n Pay’s founding in 1967, the low-end Boxer chain has now been around for 45 years and the group’s new strategy was unveiled. The actual results, as good as they were in such a challenging retail environment, seemed to be of secondary importance to the new strategy that management will be judged on.
