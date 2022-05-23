NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Netcare CEO Richard Friedland on payout and performance
Business Day TV speaks to Friedland after the healthcare group opted for an interim dividend
23 May 2022 - 21:53
Netcare has declared its first interim dividend in two years, after a solid half-year performance. SA’s third-biggest private hospital operator by value posted a 2.3% rise in group revenue, while profit for the period rose by 19.5% to R448m. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Richard Friedland for more detail.
