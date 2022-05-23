NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Dis-Chem reports record revenue
Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais
23 May 2022 - 21:31
Consumer shopping habits are normalising as new waves of the pandemic prove to be less severe, and this has helped boost Dis-Chem’s performance. The pharmacy retailer produced record revenue of more than R30bn while headline earnings per share grew by 27.6%, allowing the group to hike its total dividend by a similar margin. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CFO Rui Morais.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.