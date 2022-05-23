×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Dis-Chem reports record revenue

Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais

23 May 2022 - 21:31
Dis-Chem has revealed that it experienced a massive shot in the online arm thanks to the implementation of smart logistics technology. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FILE IMAGE
Dis-Chem has revealed that it experienced a massive shot in the online arm thanks to the implementation of smart logistics technology. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FILE IMAGE

Consumer shopping habits are normalising as new waves of the pandemic prove to be less severe, and this has helped boost Dis-Chem’s performance. The pharmacy retailer produced record revenue of more than R30bn while headline earnings per share grew by 27.6%, allowing the group to hike its total dividend by a similar margin. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CFO Rui Morais.

