NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela on its stellar earnings
Business Day TV spoke to Sewela after the company delivered a strong interim performance
23 May 2022 - 21:40
Barloworld has delivered a strong interim performance. The diversified industrial group’s headline earnings per share more than doubled to 756c during the period, and it’s declared a dividend of 165c from its income reserves, thanks to the bounce-back in car rental services in SA and strong demand for equipment from Russia. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Dominic Sewela for his take on the results.
