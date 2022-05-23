×

WATCH: Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela on its stellar earnings

Business Day TV spoke to Sewela after the company delivered a strong interim performance

23 May 2022 - 21:40
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Barloworld has delivered a strong interim performance. The diversified industrial group’s headline earnings per share more than doubled to 756c during the period, and it’s declared a dividend of 165c from its income reserves, thanks to the bounce-back in car rental services in SA and strong demand for equipment from Russia. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Dominic Sewela for his take on the results.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

