Impact Farming kept busy as a bee with investor demand for hives

SA investors are showing an appetite for investments aimed at generating social and environmental impact, along with a financial return. Investment and insurance company Fedgroup has seen good demand for its Impact Farming investment platform, which offers investors access to a growing network of local farming and renewable energy ventures.

The platform has been running for five years, first offering the opportunity to invest in blueberries, bee and honey farming and solar panels, and later adding moringa, macadamias and hydroponically grown lettuce.

According to Fedgroup CEO Grant Field about 14,500 people have invested a total of R165m on the platform since its launch. To grow the platform, Fedgroup itself has invested another R100m in various farming projects and R120m in solar panel sites.

The minimum investment is R500, which can buy five moringa trees or two blueberry bushes. The average spend per transaction on the platform is about R3,700, says Field. Because the product offers investors the opportunity to invest in a physical asset, it is not possible to purchase a share in one of the products. For example, you cannot buy half a solar panel, or a share in a macadamia tree — you have to purchase the whole panel or tree.

“It is important for investors to understand that these are not liquid investments. Each product offered on the platform has a fixed term,” says Field.

The most expensive investment option is the hydroponic lettuce stacks that cost R7,000 each, but this is also the option that promises the best return. Over a fixed period of seven years, investors can expect a return of 13%-15% a year for the investment period.

It costs R6,000 to buy one solar panel and R3,000 to invest in a macadamia tree. The fixed terms run from three years for moringa trees to 20 years for a solar panel and expected returns range from 10%-15%. There are also some options on the platform offering investors product bundles.

The most popular product has been beehives. Beehives cost R4,000/hive on the platform and require a 10-year investment term with promising returns of 10%-12% a year for the time the money is invested.

Sentimental motivations are driving the demand for beehives because “people want to save the bees”, according to Field.

To keep up with the demand for new beehives, Fedgroup has partnered with apiary consultants to run a queen rearing programme. Through this programme, an existing bee colony can be split by introducing a group of bees from the original swarm to a new queen, explains Warren Winchester, product manager for Impact Farming at Fedgroup.

“Every bee larva or pupa can be reared to become a queen. The queen bees that are bred through our programme are hand reared and fed a special diet. When the queen is a week to 10 days old, she is introduced into a new worker colony. If the colony accepts the queen, it takes another three weeks for her to mature before she starts producing eggs,” says Winchester.

A queen bee can live for five years, but her egg production will gradually start deteriorating after about two years, he says.

The platform now includes about 6,000 beehives that are in the field, and the queen rearing programme has already yielded 750 bee colonies. But to keep up with demand from new and existing investors, they are aiming to add 300 new beehives a month.

Solar panels have also been popular on the platform. To date, Fedgroup has installed solar panels with a combined generation capacity of 60MW over 200 sites. “We are now busy with about 10MW across 12 sites,” says Field.

Earnings are derived from the harvest (such as honey, blueberries or electricity) produced by an investor’s assets that are sold to contracted customers. Fedgroup collects the money and pays investors their share of the earnings. Blueberries, moringa leaves and honey are harvested up to twice a year, so investors earn an income twice a year. Macadamia trees are harvested once a year and the solar panels and lettuce stacks provide a monthly income.

The amount an investor can earn will fluctuate in line with market prices for goods and the size of the harvest. This means when the price of blueberries goes up, investors earn more, but if yields are down due to climatic or other production factors, the harvest will be smaller, resulting in lower earnings. “We have partnered with producers that perform better than industry norms to ensure that investors will earn the best possible return,” says Field. The longest waiting period to start earning returns is after six months. These earnings can be drawn as they are earned or reinvested.

The assets are insured, the cost of which is included in the purchase price. Therefore, if an investor’s asset is destroyed in a natural disaster or stolen, Fedgroup replaces it. Theft has been an issue, says Field. “We have lost 1,200 hives over the lifetime of this product due to theft, or they get damaged by badgers. We have also had an entire solar panel installation stolen.”

