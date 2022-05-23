×

Companies

Didi shareholders vote for New York delisting

23 May 2022 - 17:01 Julie Zhu
Didi Global headquarters in Beijing, China. File photo: BLOOMBERG/YAN CONG
Hong Kong — A majority of shareholders of Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global voted in favour of its plan to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

In an extraordinary general meeting held on Monday, 96.26% of shareholders who were present and voting, voted in favour of delisting Didi’s American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), according to a company statement.

Didi, which last month set the meeting on May 23 to vote on the delisting plans, said at the time it will not apply to list its shares on any other stock exchange before the delisting was complete.

There is no promise from Didi on if or when the company could successfully get the shares listed in Hong Kong after delisting from New York. It plans to file a Form 25 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on or after June 2 to delist its American depositary shares from the NYSE.

Reuters

Transaction Capital: Rough ride ahead for minibus financing business as floods damage Toyota plant

Vehicle and taxi financier Transaction Capital said the closure of the Toyota plant near Durban after the recent deadly floods will affect its minibus ...
Business
1 day ago

Uber reports 136% surge in quarterly revenue, huge investment losses

Ride-hailing company posts net loss of nearly $6bn due to stakes in Didi and Grab
News
2 weeks ago

Just Eat executive Gerbig probed for 'personal misconduct'

Shares fall another 8.8% after the company announces the departure of its chair and an investigation of COO ahead of shareholder meeting
Companies
2 weeks ago
