Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Higher iron ore prices work in Afrimat’s favour

Business Day TV speaks to Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden

19 May 2022 - 21:43
Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden. Picture: Supplied
Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden. Picture: Supplied

Afrimat has posted a near 23% jump in annual headline earnings per share. The building materials and mining group benefited from an increase in iron ore prices during the period. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andries van Heerden for more insight on the company’s performance.

