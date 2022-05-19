NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Higher iron ore prices work in Afrimat’s favour
Business Day TV speaks to Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden
19 May 2022 - 21:43
Afrimat has posted a near 23% jump in annual headline earnings per share. The building materials and mining group benefited from an increase in iron ore prices during the period. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andries van Heerden for more insight on the company’s performance.
