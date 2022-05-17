×

Panicked US parents get assurances about baby formula

Reckitt Benckiser is boosting formula production by about 30% and making more frequent deliveries to US stores

17 May 2022 - 12:15 Richa Naidu
Empty shelves show a shortage of baby formula at a CVS store in San Antonio, Texas, US, in this May 10 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL
London — Top baby formula makers Reckitt Benckiser and Nestle have ramped up supplies to the US to resolve a shortage that has emptied shelves and caused panic among parents.

Baby formula aisles at US supermarkets have been decimated since top US manufacturer Abbott Laboratories in February recalled formulas after complaints of bacterial infections.

Abbott said on Monday it had reached an agreement with the US health regulator to resume production of baby formula at its Michigan plant, marking a major step towards resolving the nationwide shortage.

In the meantime, other baby formula makers have stepped up production and shipped extra supplies to the US.

Reckitt Benckiser is boosting baby formula production by about 30% and making more frequent deliveries to US stores, an executive said on Tuesday.

The company, which makes its US formula in three facilities in Michigan, Indiana and Minnesota, has granted plants "unlimited overtime" to put in extra shifts, Robert Cleveland, senior vice-president, North America and Europe Nutrition at Reckitt, said in an interview.

Prior to the Abbott recall, Reckitt supplied just over a third of the US infant formula market compared with Abbott's roughly 44%. Britain-based Reckitt told Reuters it now accounts for more than 50% of total baby formula supply in the country.

"We normally might pack an entire truck before we ship it. For timeliness, we're not doing that. We're packing it with as much product as we have and then we're just getting it out the door," Cleveland said.

The US will allow baby formula imports from foreign makers that do not usually sell their products there, the Food and Drug Administration said on Monday.

Nestle is flying baby formula supplies to the US from the Netherlands and Switzerland, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

The world’s largest packaged food group is moving Gerber baby food formula to the US from the Netherlands and Alfamino baby formula there from Switzerland, it said.

"We prioritised these products because they serve a critical medical purpose as they are for babies with cow’s milk protein allergies," the company said. "Both products were already being imported but we moved shipments up and rushed via air to help fill immediate needs." 

Reuters

Reckitt warns on ‘unprecedented inflationary environment’

Group joins a growing list of consumer goods companies — including Nestlé and Unilever —voicing concern over surging input prices
2 months ago

Procter & Gamble to raise prices as supply chain costs bite

The company keeps its full-year forecast steady as it banks on price hikes to recoup rising cost of raw materials
6 months ago

Ethos Mezzanine Partners leads $31.5m funding for Grit Real Estate

Pan-African property group will use most of the money to buy and refurbish a facility in Nairobi that will be leased to a major contract manufacturer ...
3 months ago
