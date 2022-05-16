×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Raubex CEO Rudolf Fourie on the company’s stellar performance

Business Day TV talks to Fourie about how higher government spending on infrastructure boosted the

16 May 2022 - 21:41
Picture: 123RF/THAMKC
Picture: 123RF/THAMKC

Higher government spending on infrastructure in SA gave Raubex’s full-year performance a boost. The construction materials supplier has posted a 31% jump in revenue while headline earnings per share surged 263%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Rudolf Fourie for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Raubex triples headline profit but is still awaiting Sanral’s mega projects

The construction and materials group has applied for road projects worth R30bn
Companies
3 hours ago

WATCH: Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub discusses dividend hike and performance

Business Day TV talks to Joosub after Vodacom raised its annual dividend by 3%
Companies
18 minutes ago

WATCH: The week in perspective

Michael Avery and guests put the week into perspective
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: Crypto market sell-off intensifies

Business Day TV talks to Luno’s Marius Reitz
Markets
4 days ago

WATCH: The state of SA’s mining industry

Business Day TV talks to Peter Major,   mining analyst at Mergence Corporate Solutions
Economy
4 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Return of in-person indaba no lure for ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Ubank placed under curatorship
Companies / Financial Services
3.
MTN proves doubters wrong by notching up ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Vodacom CEO urges restraint in mobile money levies
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Standard Bank targets R50bn in sustainable ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.