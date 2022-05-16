NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Raubex CEO Rudolf Fourie on the company’s stellar performance
Business Day TV talks to Fourie about how higher government spending on infrastructure boosted the
16 May 2022 - 21:41
Higher government spending on infrastructure in SA gave Raubex’s full-year performance a boost. The construction materials supplier has posted a 31% jump in revenue while headline earnings per share surged 263%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Rudolf Fourie for more detail.
