WATCH: The week in perspective

Wild swings in equity markets persist with each leg taking the indexes lowerin the US, with the S&P now close to confirming bear market territory.



Cryptos crashed on unstable coins. Meanwhile, the dollar surges and the rand’s battle to keep up shows with a loss of 10.8% to the greenback in a month, but ONLY down just over 1.4% year to date.



In the political economy a lack of a mining cadastre system 10 years after the failure of Samrad looms large over the Mining Indaba. Today we still do not even have an adjudicated tender — and the integrity of the process already reeks of self-dealing and corruption.



And we’ve had updates on the much-vaunted Operation Vulindlela and a rail policy White Paper, that’s hoping to get rail reform back on track.



Lots to discuss with Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities, Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University, and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes.