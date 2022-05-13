×

Twitter shares slump as Musk puts $44bn deal on hold

The deal is temporarily on hold pending details in support of calculation that spam and fake accounts indeed represent less than 5% of users

13 May 2022 - 12:36 Nivedita Balu
Elon Musk. Picture: ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Elon Musk on Friday put his $44bn (R708bn) deal for Twitter temporarily on hold, citing pending details in support of calculation that spam and fake accounts indeed represent less than 5% of users.

Shares of the social media company fell 17.7% to $37.10 in premarket trading, their lowest level since Musk disclosed his stake in the company in early April and subsequently made a “best and final” offer to take it private for $54.20 per share.

The implied probability of the deal closing at the agreed price fell below 50% for the first time on Tuesday, when Twitter shares dropped below $46.75.

Twitter had earlier this month estimated that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter, when it recorded 229-million users who were served advertising.

“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” Musk tweeted on Friday.

Musk, the world’s richest man and a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, had said that one of his priorities would be to remove “spam bots” from the platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Musk’s representatives or his company Tesla were not immediately available for a comment.

The social media company had said it faced several risks until the deal with Musk is closed, including whether advertisers would continue to spend on Twitter amid “potential uncertainty regarding future plans and strategy.”

Musk has been critical of Twitter’s moderation policy. He has said he wants Twitter’s algorithm to prioritise tweets to be public and was against too much power on the service to corporations that advertise.

Earlier this week, he said he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former US President Donald Trump when he buys the social media platform, signalling his intention to cut moderation of the site.

Twitter announces hiring freeze and departure of two executives

Executives Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falck are leaving amid uncertainty over Elon Musk’s $44bn bid for the company
18 hours ago

Apollo eyes $1bn in finance for Musk’s Twitter bid

The funding, arranged by Morgan Stanley, may include Sixth Street Partners and other firms
1 day ago

Elon Musk and the EU agree on Twitter, says European official

Musk says Twitter will comply with the EU’s rules on content if he completes his proposed takeover, despite his plans to loosen Twitter’s restrictions
2 days ago
