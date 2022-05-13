Companies Q&A: Vusi Mpofu, Nedbank’s head of mining and chemicals, explains what war in Ukraine means for exports Banker outlines his views on some of the themes that emerged at the African Mining Indaba B L Premium

Denene Erasmus sat down with Vusi Mpofu, sector lead of mining and chemicals at Nedbank, at the African Mining Indaba in Cape Town this week to discuss some of the main themes that emerged, such as decarbonisation, the financing of coal mining in SA, and growth opportunities for the sector.

One of the big topics at the Mining Indaba this year is the effect of the Russia-Ukraine war on global commodity and energy markets. Do you think the supply and demand changes for minerals and chemicals are just temporary or will they result in structural, long-term changes? ..